Maharashtra: Gram panchayats that banned widow customs felicitated with award

Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti holds event to felicitate the villages for banning widow customs; also lauds man who sparked it all

Pramod Zinjade was felicitated for taking the bold step of making a written submission, freeing his wife from widow custom after his demise

The two gram panchayats of Herwad and Mangaon in Kolhapur were felicitated with a social inspiration award for announcing a permanent ban on widow customs, on Tuesday. In addition, Pramod Zinjade, 64, from Pothre village in Solapur, was also felicitated for inspiring the two villages as well as other men to shun the custom that takes away rights of widows.

The event was organised by Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, founded by late Narendra Dabholkar with an aim to eradicate superstition. Mukta, Dabholkar’s daughter, said that the awards were given in the name of Satyashodhak Keshavrao Vichare, who gave up his government job and joined the Satyashodhak Samaj started by Mahatma Phule and Sahakar movement.

Mukta Dabholkar, of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti

