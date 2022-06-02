Maharashtra: Gram panchayats that banned widow customs felicitated with award

The two gram panchayats of Herwad and Mangaon in Kolhapur were felicitated with a social inspiration award for announcing a permanent ban on widow customs, on Tuesday. In addition, Pramod Zinjade, 64, from Pothre village in Solapur, was also felicitated for inspiring the two villages as well as other men to shun the custom that takes away rights of widows.
The event was organised by Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, founded by late Narendra Dabholkar with an aim to eradicate superstition. Mukta, Dabholkar’s daughter, said that the awards were given in the name of Satyashodhak Keshavrao Vichare, who gave up his government job and joined the Satyashodhak Samaj started by Mahatma Phule and Sahakar movement.
Mukta told mid-day, “The concern about widow customs has been raised over the years, but the process of change is slow unless the government and society at large expresses its commitment towards the change. It was inspiring to see that people like Latadevi Borade from Sangli who raised her voice at her level and Pramod Zinjade who set a precedent by making a written submission freeing his wife from the custom in the event of his death.”
She added, “Using the gram sabha platform to discuss and change the dehumanising practice is an impactful strategy as the whole village expresses its commitment. The government supporting the deeds of these villages is a welcome move.”
Talking about the event, Mukta said, “Kamal, daughter-in-law of the late Keshavrao Vichare, had contacted us and expressed her desire to donate Rs 50,000 each to Herwad and Mangaon gram panchayats for taking a proactive step. So, we organised the event at both Herwad and Mangaon. We believe that all villages need to emulate this and discuss how to stop this practice. We, at Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, will raise awareness on the issue across rural areas of Maharashtra. The actual battle has just started and we can win this only with people and societal support.”
Zinjade, who visited Herwad and Mangaon on the occasion, said, “I am happy that the public acknowledged the concern that I raised through my pamphlets and messages since the beginning of this year. Apart from the felicitation, I am overwhelmed with the fact that the state government has taken cognisance of our concern and has issued the notification on May 17, directing all 28,000 gram panchayats to spread awareness, which has already been started at various government institutions. I heard that around 400 gram panchayats, like Herwad and Mangaon, also intend to make similar announcements.” In a separate event, Latadevi Borade, 49, who has been fighting for the rights of widows for the past three decades, was felicitated by the Maratha Community in Sangli on May 29.
Borade, who addressed a large gathering in Sangli, said, “I have been raising my concern and was fighting a lone battle for the last three decades, expressing my views on putting an end to the widow custom. My own relatives boycotted our family and labelled me as insane. So, it was a surprise to me to see that a large number of people had gathered to listen to me, and the organisers were of the opinion that I, being a widow myself, can explain the challenges faced as well as the reasons for pressing to end such a practice.”
