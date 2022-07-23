Maharashtra: H1N1 cases balloon 787 per cent in 11 days

MMR reports 50 per cent of the total swine flu cases in Maharashtra; city alone has 43

There were 16 cases in the state as on July 11, and the figure jumped by 126 on Friday. Representation pic

The cases of swine flu, or H1N1, have ballooned 787 per cent in the past 11 days across the state. According to the health department’s data released on Friday, the state has reported 142 cases, with half of them from MMR alone. State data showed that Mumbai has seen 43 swine flu cases, against the 11 infections the BMC claimed on Tuesday.

There were only 16 cases in the state as on July 11, but the figure jumped to 126 by Friday, showed the state health department’s data. There has been a spike in deaths as well. The state had reported one death from swine flu by July 11; however, the toll now stands at seven, including two each from Pune and Thane, and three from Kolhapur.

Also read: Mumbai: City witnesses spike in H1N1 and Leptospirosis cases



Mask and good hygiene practices are key to keeping swine flu at bay, say doctors. File pic/Atul Kamble

Of the total 142 cases in the state, 74 are from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). According to the state’s report, Mumbai has so far reported 43 swine flu cases, Palghar 22, Thane seven, and Kalyan and Dombivli two each. Pune has reported 23 cases, Nashik 14, Kolhapur and Nagpur 14 each. On Thursday, mid-day reported about the discrepancy between the BMC’s and the private health facilities’ data.

Dr Behram Pardiwala, director of Internal Medicine at Wockhardt Hospitals, said, “The swine flu cases are definitely going up and people are coming with severe respiratory problems. Both Covid-19 and swine flu have similar symptoms. If a patient is not feeling better in 48 hours, then there might be a chance that s/he has swine flu. Swine flu symptoms include constant runny nose, which is not usual in Covid-19 patients. It is difficult for the common people to understand the difference, hence a diagnosis is necessary.”

Talking about prevention, Dr Pardiwala said, “The precautionary measures for the swine flu and Covid-19 are the same--wear a mask, maintain personal hygiene and get tested if you have symptoms.” Dr Samir Garde, senior consultant, Pulmonology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, said, “Since the 2015 outbreak, clinicians on the ground have been treating a similar number of swine flu cases during monsoon and the statistical trend is not alarming. The majority of patients respond positively to Tamiflu or Oseltamivir. A very few patients, who have comorbidities such as uncontrolled diabetes, kidney issues, or obesity, suffer worse outcomes and need aggressive treatment. People shouldn’t panic. Upon the onset of symptoms such as chills, fever, sore throat or runny nose, seek active medical care for immediate treatment.”

142

No of swine flu cases in state as of Friday