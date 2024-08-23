Maharashtra: H1N1 tragedy gives new life to toddler in Kolhapur

3-year-old Aarush receives life-saving kidney transplant from young organ donor in Mumbai
The doctors, the recipient and the family members at HN Reliance hospital
Key Highlights
- Death of child infected with H1N1 at hospital in Vashi has given new life to a 3-year-old
- This makes them part of a small group of the youngest organ donor recipients
- The recipient was diagnosed with a genetic kidney disease shortly after birth
The death of a 2.5-year-old child infected with H1N1 at a hospital in Vashi has given new life to a 3-year-old from Kolhapur, who travelled to Mumbai for treatment. This makes them part of a small group of the youngest organ donor recipients.