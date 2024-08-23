Breaking News
Nine-year-old girl raped in Ambernath, one held
Mumbai potholes, roads to be fixed before Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC
Congress protests in Mumbai, demands JPC probe
ABVP condemns ban on Progressive Students Forum by TISS
After over 10 days of protests, MARD calls off strike
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra H1N1 tragedy gives new life to toddler in Kolhapur

Maharashtra: H1N1 tragedy gives new life to toddler in Kolhapur

Premium

Updated on: 23 August,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Eshan Kalyanikar | eshan.kalyanikar@mid-day.com

Top

3-year-old Aarush receives life-saving kidney transplant from young organ donor in Mumbai

Maharashtra: H1N1 tragedy gives new life to toddler in Kolhapur

The doctors, the recipient and the family members at HN Reliance hospital

Key Highlights

  1. Death of child infected with H1N1 at hospital in Vashi has given new life to a 3-year-old
  2. This makes them part of a small group of the youngest organ donor recipients
  3. The recipient was diagnosed with a genetic kidney disease shortly after birth

The death of a 2.5-year-old child infected with H1N1 at a hospital in Vashi has given new life to a 3-year-old from Kolhapur, who travelled to Mumbai for treatment. This makes them part of a small group of the youngest organ donor recipients.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

h1n1 virus vashi kolhapur Kidney Kidney Failure mumbai news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK