Maharashtra: Have withdrawn my resignation on advice of supporters, says Rais Shaikh

Samajwadi Party's Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh on Sunday said he had withdrawn his resignation on the advice of his supporters

Rais Shaikh. Pic/X

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party's Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh on Sunday said he had withdrawn his resignation on the advice of his supporters, reported the PTI.

Rais Shaikh had, on Saturday, announced he was resigning from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in protest against the state leadership of the SP failing to address his grievances.

Shaikh had said he sent his resignation letter to Maharashtra SP president Abu Azmi. He had, however, not said at the time if he also sent the resignation letter to assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, as per the PTI.

"I have withdrawn my resignation. Party activists were insisting I take back the resignation," Rais Shaikh told PTI on Sunday.

Rais Shaikh had addressed a huge crowd of supporters in Bhiwandi on Saturday night after news of his resignation spread. He had said there was need to safeguard the party from divisive forces, adding that some leaders were spreading discord for their own selfish gains, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, on Saturday as per a statement issued by Shaikh, he had said, "I have consistently raised crucial party organisational and expansion-related concerns with the state leadership of our party over the past year. Despite my persistent efforts, these matters are yet to be resolved."

"I am committed to discussing these concerns exclusively within the party's forums. My allegiance to the Samajwadi Party runs deep, as it has offered me the opportunity to serve as an MLA. I am, and will, always remain a loyal worker of the party. My commitment to advancing the party's organisational strength and expansion remains steadfast, even if I am not an MLA," he stated, according to the news agency.

"I hope that the leadership will take a decision in the best interest of the party," he added.

Bhiwandi East assembly segment is part of the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP has renominated sitting MP and Union minister Kapil Patil from this seat against NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Suresh Mhatre.

Samajwadi Party has two MLAs in Maharashtra assembly including Shaikh and Abu Asim Azmi.

The state assembly polls are due later this year.

(with PTI inputs)

