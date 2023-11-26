No person was injured in the incident, he said, adding the fire damaged the building's plastic roof.

Representative Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Heavy rains in Thane and Palghar; building catches fire in lightning strike x 00:00

A building in Maharashtra's Thane district caught fire on Sunday morning due to lightning strike after heavy rains lashed many parts of Thane and neighbouring Palghar district in the early hours, officials said.

The plastic roof of the building located at Durgesh Park locality in Kalher area of Bhiwandi town in Thane caught fire at around 6.45 am, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell officer Sakhib Kharbe said.

ADVERTISEMENT

No person was injured in the incident, he said, adding the fire damaged the building's plastic roof.

After receiving information, a fire engine was rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out, he said.

Also read: Mumbai weather: City witnesses heavy rains, thunderstorm

In Palghar, there were reports of some motorbike accidents following rains.

A person was killed in one such incident under Kelve police station limits, an official from the Palghar district rural control room said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever