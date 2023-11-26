Breaking News
Mumbai: Commuters’ dismay, hawkers’ delight
One lakh ride on Navi Mumbai metro in week
Mumbai: Expansion on the cards for ‘Happy Fleet’
Mumbai crime: 22 years later, man held for double murder
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Machine failures plague tunnel rescue
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Heavy rains in Thane and Palghar building catches fire in lightningstrike

Maharashtra: Heavy rains in Thane and Palghar; building catches fire in lightning strike

Updated on: 26 November,2023 12:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

No person was injured in the incident, he said, adding the fire damaged the building's plastic roof.

Maharashtra: Heavy rains in Thane and Palghar; building catches fire in lightning strike

Representative Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Heavy rains in Thane and Palghar; building catches fire in lightning strike
x
00:00

A building in Maharashtra's Thane district caught fire on Sunday morning due to lightning strike after heavy rains lashed many parts of Thane and neighbouring Palghar district in the early hours, officials said.


The plastic roof of the building located at Durgesh Park locality in Kalher area of Bhiwandi town in Thane caught fire at around 6.45 am, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell officer Sakhib Kharbe said.


No person was injured in the incident, he said, adding the fire damaged the building's plastic roof.


After receiving information, a fire engine was rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out, he said.

Also read: Mumbai weather: City witnesses heavy rains, thunderstorm

In Palghar, there were reports of some motorbike accidents following rains.

A person was killed in one such incident under Kelve police station limits, an official from the Palghar district rural control room said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra thane news palghar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK