Maharashtra: Heavy rains throw normal life off gear in Konkan; administration on high alert

In reaction to heavy rains and rising river levels on Sunday, District Collectors in Maharashtra's Konkan region—Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg—have directed staff to remain watchful and respond quickly to rescue and relief efforts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Satara; orange alerts for Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondiya; and yellow alerts for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sangli, and Solapur, reported IANS.

According to state government authorities, roadways in Kond, Ambed-Dingni-Karjuve, Dhamani, Kasba, and Phanaswane regions of Ratnagiri's Sangameshwar taluka were inundated, stopping vehicular travel. The administration has ordered evacuations in low-lying areas, the news agency report stated.

It further added that floodwaters from the Vashisti River have overwhelmed Chiplun, creating extensive waterlogging in the marketplaces. An NDRF team has been deployed, and the administration has recommended traders and civilians to remain indoors.

Seven villages in Ratnagiri district's Khed-Diwan Khavati area have lost connectivity, and seven hamlets in Ganeshwadi are now isolated. Heavy rains had interrupted life in rural Ratnagiri, putting revenue and police officials on alert, the report added.

The Mumbai-Goa highway was closed owing to waterlogging, causing traffic to stop at the Borghar bus stop.

The Kundalika, Patalganga, and Amba rivers in Raigad district have been overflowing since Saturday due to continuous heavy rains. Residents in Roha, Nagothane, Khalapur, Khopoli, and Apta have been urged to remain vigilant. The bridge across the Kundalika River in Roha town was closed to traffic, the report stated.

The NDRF is monitoring the water level of the Savitri River in Raigad.

Heavy rains had also hit Bhiwandi, with water piling up to 3-4 feet in the Khadipar area and flooding many homes. Significant water accumulation was also recorded in Tin Batti, the Vegetable Market, and Eidgah Road, the report stated.

The Raita bridge on the Kalyan-Nagar highway was closed due to the swelling Ulhas river, affecting Kalyan city. The authorities advised those travelling to Kalyan to use the Goveli-Titwala route.

Meanwhile, train operations on the Konkan Railway route resumed at 7 pm on Monday, more than 24 hours after soil seepage outside a tunnel in Maharashtra halted services and detained numerous people in trains for hours, officials said, according to PTI.