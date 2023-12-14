Maharashtra Home department to decide on Chhagan Bhujbal's security, says state Minister Uday Samant

Reacting to the threat perception to Nationalist Congress Party leader (Ajit Pawar faction) Chaggan Bhujbal, Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant said that the Home Department will take the necessary action after talking to him

Reacting to the threat perception to Nationalist Congress Party leader (Ajit Pawar faction) Chaggan Bhujbal, Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant said that the Home Department will take the necessary action after talking to him.

The minister said that the safety of the members of the House and people outside the house is the responsibility of the government. “Our Home department will take the necessary action after talking to Chhagan Bhujbal as this government is ready to provide safety to everyone...”

Samant also said that the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will reply on the Maratha Reservation as soon as possible"

On the statement of the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve that Chhagan Bhujbal was trying to depict himself as the god of the Other Backward Castes so he was giving such statements, he said that Danve said so as he was in the opposition.

"The job of the opposition is to defame the government so Danve is giving such statements," he added.

During a session in the state Assembly Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal had claimed that he was receiving threats as he opposed giving reservations to Marathas under the OBC category.

Earlier Maharashtra Minister Sambhuraj Desai (Shiv Sena Shinde faction) condemned the statement of Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and further said that Bhujbal Saheb has done the work of creating a rumour.

"Bhujbal Saheb has done the work of creating a rumour. Bhujbal's statement regarding reservations is 100 percent wrong," said Sambhuraj Desai.

State Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader (Ajit Pawar faction) Chhagan Bhujbal opposed giving reservations to Marathas under the OBC category and warned the government that he will not tolerate injustice to OBCs and will not remain silent.

Chhagan Bhujbal had said, "I will not tolerate injustice to OBCs and will not remain silent. If needed, I will fight for justice even though I am part of the government." (With inputs from ANI)