Maharashtra: How can Uddhav Thackeray’s government be reinstated?

Updated on: 14 April,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Fadnavis also maintained his party, BJP, would continue to work with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and fight the next elections under the latter’s leadership

Maharashtra: How can Uddhav Thackeray’s government be reinstated?

Uddhav Thackeray


Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray had resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on his own in June last year without facing a floor test, so how can his government be reinstated by the Supreme Court?” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.


Fadnavis also maintained his party, BJP, would continue to work with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and fight the next elections under the latter’s leadership.



“If you read the Supreme Court proceedings carefully, you will realise that Uddhav Thackeray himself had resigned....he did not even face the floor test in the Assembly. By no stretch of imagination his government can be brought back in Maharashtra,” he said speaking at an event organised by a Marathi news channel.


In mid-March, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions of Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena pertaining to the June 2022 political crisis in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis said, “I have been a lawyer. If he (Uddhav Thackeray) had resigned on his own, how will the Supreme Court set aside his resignation and reinstate him as Chief Minister? This is not possible.”

A rebellion by a group of Shiv Sena MLAs had led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also included the NCP and the Congress.

Following the revolt, Thackeray had resigned as CM on June 29, 2022, and a day later Shinde succeeded him after joining hands with the BJP.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

