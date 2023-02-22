Maharashtra: HSC exam begins in state with errors in the question paper

First paper has one answer printed instead of question and only instructions instead of two more questions

A father wishes his daughter all the best at Podar College, Matunga on Tuesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

The HSC exam began in Maharashtra on Tuesday. A total of 14,57,293 students have registered for it, including 6,64,441 girls and 7,92,780 boys across the state. The Science stream has the highest number of candidates (66,0780), followed by the Arts stream (40,4761), and then the Commerce stream (34,5532). The remaining students are from ITI or vocational courses. Of these around 3.45 lakh students have registered for the HSC exam from Mumbai division alone.

Marks due to error

The Maharashtra State Board had promised a smooth and glitch-free exam for students. However, in the English question paper on day one, of three questions, two had only instructions, and in one the answer was printed. Students were confused. However, the State Board has announced that students will be awarded six marks for this error in the question paper.



Students wish each other at the Satish Pradhan Dnyanasadhana College, Thane before the exam. Pic/Sameer Markande

“A report will be taken from the Controller of Examination, Chief Controller in this regard,” a Board official told mid-day. “Students will get marks for these questions,” said Sharad Gosavi, Chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. No copy cases were reported in Mumbai division confirmed Mumbai Division Chairman Nitin Upasani.

Counselling helped

The day had begun with nervous students calling the State board’s Mumbai division’s helpline. Battling a learning disability, a 16-year-old student from a Malad junior college, for instance, was anxious. He called the board’s helpline on Tuesday morning just before the exam. The board counsellors talked him out of his anxiety, only after which he took the exam.

This was one of the 67 calls the helpline received on Tuesday. As per information shared by board officials, the counselling room/ helpline number received 29 calls in the morning just before the exams, while 38 calls were received after the exams. “Students ask everything about the exam. They share their anxiety, and ask about the things they are confused about. We try to settle them, talk them out of their anxiety, assure them things will go well even if they are anxious and worried. But the number of calls on day one have reduced compared to the previous year I feel,” said Upasani.

