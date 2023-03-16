Maharashtra HSC paper leak: Ahmednagar college also leaked chemistry and physics papers, reveals investigation

According to sources in the Mumbai crime branch, the scrutiny of the Whatsapp chats of some students of the Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare Agriculture and Science College, its principal and teachers arrested in the case had led the crime branch to the leak of other papers

Representative Image

Further investigation into the HSC maths paper leak case has revealed that the same college in Ahmednagar has also leaked chemistry and physics papers to its students in connivance with the college owner to secure a higher percentage. The owner of the college is currently absconding.



Sources have said that the maths paper was leaked after being secured an hour before from the HSC board and leaked to 119 students who are associated with the college.

"The owner of the college was also involved in the leak. We have found some chats and question papers of physics and chemistry on the WhatsApp of the accused, which indicates that these papers were also leaked," an officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch said.