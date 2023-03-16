Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra HSC paper leak Ahmednagar college also leaked chemistry and physics papers reveals investigation

Maharashtra HSC paper leak: Ahmednagar college also leaked chemistry and physics papers, reveals investigation

Updated on: 16 March,2023 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to sources in the Mumbai crime branch, the scrutiny of the Whatsapp chats of some students of the Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare Agriculture and Science College, its principal and teachers arrested in the case had led the crime branch to the leak of other papers

Maharashtra HSC paper leak: Ahmednagar college also leaked chemistry and physics papers, reveals investigation

Representative Image


Further investigation into the HSC maths paper leak case has revealed that the same college in Ahmednagar has also leaked chemistry and physics papers to its students in connivance with the college owner to secure a higher percentage. The owner of the college is currently absconding.
 
According to sources in the Mumbai crime branch, the scrutiny of the Whatsapp chats of some students of the Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare Agriculture and Science College, its principal and teachers arrested in the case had led the crime branch to the leak of other papers. 


Sources have said that the maths paper was leaked after being secured an hour before from the HSC board and leaked to 119 students who are associated with the college. 



"The owner of the college was also involved in the leak. We have found some chats and question papers of physics and chemistry on the WhatsApp of the accused, which indicates that these papers were also leaked," an officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch said.


maharashtra ahmednagar mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime branch

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK