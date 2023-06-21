Maharashtra: I was never interested to work as Leader of Opposition, says Ajit Pawar

On Wednesday, the senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar appealed to the party leadership to relieve him of the responsibility as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly

Ajit Pawar (Pic/Ashish Raje)

On Wednesday, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar appealed to the party leadership to relieve him from the responsibility of Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

"I was never interested to work as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs," Ajit Pawar said at the 24th Foundation Day event of the NCP.

He demanded the party leadership to assign him any role in the party organisation. The 24th Foundation Day event of the NCP was held in Mumbai on June 21.

In a remark that could fuel fresh speculation, Ajit Pawar said, "I am told that I don't act tough as the leader of the opposition". Pawar added that it is up to NCP leadership to decide on his demand.

"Assign me any post in the party organisation, and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility I am entrusted with," he added.

Pawar took charge as the Leader of the Opposition last July after the MVA government collapsed due to a rebellion in Shinde-faction.

Recently, NCP chief Sharad Pawar entrusted the responsibility of Maharashtra to his daughter and MP Supriya Sule by appointing her as a working president.

Praful Patel is another working president for other states.

(with inputs from PTI)