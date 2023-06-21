Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
Mumbai: 3 km from horror hostel, students live in terror
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra I was never interested to work as Leader of Opposition says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra: I was never interested to work as Leader of Opposition, says Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 21 June,2023 06:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Wednesday, the senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar appealed to the party leadership to relieve him of the responsibility as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly

Maharashtra: I was never interested to work as Leader of Opposition, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar (Pic/Ashish Raje)

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: I was never interested to work as Leader of Opposition, says Ajit Pawar
x
00:00

On Wednesday, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar appealed to the party leadership to relieve him from the responsibility of Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.


"I was never interested to work as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs," Ajit Pawar said at the 24th Foundation Day event of the NCP.


He demanded the party leadership to assign him any role in the party organisation. The 24th Foundation Day event of the NCP was held in Mumbai on June 21.


In a remark that could fuel fresh speculation, Ajit Pawar said, "I am told that I don't act tough as the leader of the opposition". Pawar added that it is up to NCP leadership to decide on his demand.

"Assign me any post in the party organisation, and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility I am entrusted with," he added.

Pawar took charge as the Leader of the Opposition last July after the MVA government collapsed due to a rebellion in Shinde-faction.

Recently, NCP chief Sharad Pawar entrusted the responsibility of Maharashtra to his daughter and MP Supriya Sule by appointing her as a working president.

Praful Patel is another working president for other states.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
ajit pawar nationalist congress party maharashtra mumbai mumbai news india sharad pawar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK