Breaking News
Mumbai: More than 96 per cent stock in lakes, but water cuts still a possibility
Mumbai: With no solution for potholes, BMC goes back to old contractors
Mumbai Covid-19 cases jump to 1,201, highest since June 30
Mumbai: Four-storey building collapses in Borivli's Saibaba Nagar, no injuries reported
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Independent MLA wants anti defection law scrapped

Maharashtra Independent MLA wants anti-defection law scrapped

Updated on: 19 August,2022 02:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The MLA from the Achalpur constituency in the Vidarbha region has backed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde since his rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership in June which subsequently brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government

Maharashtra Independent MLA wants anti-defection law scrapped

Eknath Shinde. File pic


Former Maharashtra minister and Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu on Thursday said the anti-defection law should be scrapped as it prohibits legislators from opposing parties in case “anti-people” decisions are taken by them.


The MLA from the Achalpur constituency in the Vidarbha region has backed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde since his rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership in June which subsequently brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“The anti-defection law should be removed at once. I can not even speak against the policies of my party if those are going against the interests of my region and if the party has erred. What is this arrangement? Are we not accountable to the people who have voted for us?” Kadu said in the Assembly.


He was participating in a discussion in the Lower House on a resolution moved by the Opposition on the plight of farmers affected by the recent floods in parts of the state.

Kadu, who was a Minister of State in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, switched sides following the revolt by Shinde and backed the CM.

Seen as a member of the Shinde camp, the controversial Independent MLA, was, however, not inducted into the state Cabinet when it was expanded for the first time on August 9.

Taunting the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, Kadu said despite “wrong policies being implemented in front of us, we can not speak against them.” “We cannot speak because we want a Cabinet berth. But if we do not raise our voice, then where will the voter who has voted for us will go?” asked the former minister.

“Whether it is the Congress, the NCP, the BJP or the Sena, we have seen every government. But homeless do not get houses, farmers continue to raise demands. These all parties are guilty and even us, who support these parties, are guilty,” Kadu said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Eknath Shinde shiv sena mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK