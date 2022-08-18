Maharashtra: IPS reshuffle soon, some reforms on the anvil

With Home in his kitty, Fadnavis is ready to bring changes in the police department to strike a balance, and increase the conviction rate

Fadnavis also wants a balanced ratio over IAS officers. Pic/Satej Shinde

A major reshuffle of IPS officers is expected soon after the legislative session, as Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the home department, has got his priorities straight, sources said. The government also plans to strengthen the intelligence and crime detection units, and increase the rate of conviction.

The home department will try to balance the ratio of postings given to the regular recruits (RR) in the Indian Police Service (IPS) and those promoted to the elite branch from the state police service, so that it can ask the Centre for more RR officers.

The reshuffle

In the reshuffle, the officers who were top performers in the previous regime won’t be sidelined, sources said. Those who were sidelined despite their good track record will get better postings. Sources said the ratio of the IPS postings were skewed in the MVA regime in favour of the promoted officers, who have also been given the positions that are specifically for the RR (regular recruit). “But it doesn’t mean that the promoted officers will be denied prime postings. An effort will be made to balance the ratio so that the Centre does not refuse to give us more RR officers who are selected from across the country and allotted different states,” said a top government functionary.

A person in know of the development said Fadnavis has started working on rebuilding the intelligence units across the state. He has discussed the measures with former chief of state and Mumbai police Datta Padsalgikar, who currently is the deputy national security adviser and an ace intelligence expert. During his stint, Padsalgikar had built a robust intelligence network by using the seasoned officers. His experience and advice will again come in handy, added the source.

On conviction rate

During his last tenure as the chief minister as well as the home minister, Fadnavis had taken some decisions to enhance the conviction rate in the state. The decisions, which were put on hold, will also be reviewed and implemented soon.

The detection branches, particularly in Mumbai, will have the experienced officers back in the unit. However, not everyone will get the opportunity. At least 50 per cent of those transferred will return so that they can mentor the newcomers.

Similarly, Fadnavis, whose party, the BJP, is a major ruling partner in the state government, wants a balanced ratio of the direct recruitment of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to promotions to the IAS personnel from the state services. This again will enable the state to demand more IAS officers from the Centre.

