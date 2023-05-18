Maharashtra is witnessing transformation owing to double-engine govt: JP Nadda

He appealed to the party cadres to ensure that the next mayor of Mumbai is from the BJP

JP Nadda. Pic/PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Wednesday dubbed the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray "totally corrupt" which he said paused all the good works.

He appealed to the party cadres to ensure that the next mayor of Mumbai is from the BJP.

Addressing a function in Mumbai organised by the BJP and attended by beneficiaries of various government schemes, Nadda claimed the US, China and Japan are facing an economic crisis now as they spent money on providing freebies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"While the Indian government came up with a Rs 20 lakh crore package during that period to boost infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors," he said.

Nadda alleged there was rampant corruption in the so-called Maha Vikas Aghadi government from top to bottom.

"All the development works had come to a standstill. That government used to block all works of development and infrastructure development," he alleged.

He said this scenario has changed as the double-engine government of the NDA under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking care of the people of Maharashtra and fulfilling all their aspirations and wishes.

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is addressing the issues of the people, he said.

"Through the Direct Benefit Transfer, the Modi government has so far transferred over Rs 25 lakh crore directly into bank accounts of intended beneficiaries, that too by getting rid of middlemen. The money from the government treasury is directly going into bank accounts of beneficiaries of various schemes," Nadda added.

He claimed the Communist Party of China has some nine crore members whereas the BJP has 18 crore registered members and party workers. "We are the largest political party in the world," he added.

Later, addressing the party functionaries at a meeting, Nadda said, "We all need to work in such a way that the next mayor of Mumbai city will be from BJP".

Pointing at the attendees, he said, "With your strength, we need not have to think twice about this resolution (installing mayor of BJP)".

Nadda advised BJP workers to develop skills of listening to the people.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with various skill development courses for people. Our party workers should develop some skills as well including the ability to listen to the people," he said.

The BJP chief is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra beginning Wednesday during which he will meet state BJP leaders.

He met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence 'Varsha'.

(With inputs from PTI)