Maharashtra: Jackal rescued from pit at construction site in Thane

Updated on: 18 March,2023 09:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


The forest department rescued an adult golden jackal, which had fallen into a pit at a construction site in neighbouring Thane city, an official said on Saturday.


The jackal was spotted near a construction site on Thursday morning and was later found trapped inside the pit, an official said.



The forest department reached out to RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) for assistance, following which a three member rescue team was dispatched to the scene, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of RAWW and Honorary Wildlife Warden Appointed by the Forest Department.


The animal was safely removed from the pit. It was in severe trauma and has sustained injuries multiple fractures, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

