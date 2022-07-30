Maharashtra: Keep Matheran plastic-free, locals plead with MMRDA contractor

Appreciate the development body’s move to use clay paver blocks for eco-friendly roads, but demand immediate removal of plastic bags from stretch between Dasturi Naka and Indira Nagar in the eco-sensitive zone

MMRDA has recently completed the work to install eco-friendly clay paver blocks on the roads which a local says will help e-rickshaws

While Matheran locals have welcomed MMRDA’s move towards eco-friendly development in the eco-sensitive zone, they have also alleged that the contractor tasked with installing the laterite clay paver blocks on the pathways disposed of the plastic in the jungle from Dasturi Naka to Indira Nagar. Matheran is also a plastic-free zone.

Sunil Shinde, a Matheran resident, said, “The clay paver blocks are eco-friendly and also help e-rickshaws run smoothly. Earlier, the municipal council used to put mud on the road every year, but it would get washed away during the monsoon.”



Plastic sacks, used to carry work material, strewn in the forest in Matheran

He, however, told mid-day that the contractor appointed by the MMRDA for the work has disposed of the big plastic sacks, used to bring the work material, in the

forest.

“The contractor has thrown plastic bags in the jungle from Dasturi Naka to Indira Nagar. Matheran is a plastic-free zone, hence the area should be cleaned at the earliest,” Shinde said.

mid-day’s attempts to contact MMRDA did not yield results. Recently, the development body had tweeted, “Eco Friendly Renewal #MMRDA #Matheran #sustainabledevelopment MMRDA upgrades Panorama, Myra, Heart point & Echo view points in Matheran. Eco friendly laterite clay paver blocks on pathways for the first time & installing railings for safety & gabion wall to curb soil erosion. (sic)”

MMRDA had also said that the work for the four viewpoints was carried out after taking necessary approvals from the National Green Tribunal, Matheran Monitoring Committee, forest department and the Matheran Municipal Council.

An MMRDA official said, “We have handed over the completed stretches to Matheran Municipal Council for further cleaning and maintenance. However, the works of the Matheran council and others are still going on. The contractor has been strictly directed to remove plastic bags within 48 hours.”

Earlier some wildlife lovers had alleged that after the construction of the wall on the sides of the trail, the sighting rate of various snakes and frogs had gone down due to the modernisation of that place.

04

No. of view points in Matheran that MMRDA developed