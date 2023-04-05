Maharashtra: ‘Khoka’ remark rattles Congress

Party leader Ashish Deshmukh alleges state president Nana Patole gets a huge amount of money every month to not attack CM Eknath Shinde

Making a serious charge, Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh has alleged that state party president Nana Patole has been receiving a ‘khoka’ (Rs 1 crore) per month to not attack Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The allegation came on Tuesday even as the party’s decision to suspend Deshmukh for his previous ‘anti-party’ statements is expected any day. He had suggested that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to OBCs if his remarks had hurt the community. Deshmukh said the party had asked him to apologise for the statement, but he refused, because his suggestion was for the party’s good.

Media also blamed

“Patole does not say a word against CM Shinde, but consistently attacks Fadnavis and BJP. He receives a khoka every month. One may confirm it from Mumbai’s media circle who delivers it to Patole,” said Deshmukh, who was elected as BJP legislator from Katol in 2014 after beating his uncle Anil Deshmukh, but returned to the Congress fold. In 2019, he lost to the then CM Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur.

He said Patole had been denting MVA unity, and hence skipped the Aurangabad joint rally on Sunday. “Patole said he was on his way to Surat. Soon, he will be on his way to Guwahati…” quipped Deshmukh, eliciting a strong reaction from state Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe.

‘Deshmukh, a mental case’

“Deshmukh has lost his mental balance and needs to be treated urgently. He has been levelling baseless allegations against Rahul ji, Kharge ji and Patole. Difference of opinion is the mark of a democratic Congress party. But one has to express his/her opinion on a party platform. Deshmukh has been speaking through media statements. People know for whom the ‘khoka language’ is used, and they also know Deshmukh’s handler,” Londhe said. Londhe said Deshmukh, an inactive leader, was warned against anti-party activities, and “yet indulges in futile efforts to hog the limelight. The party high command is aware of it and will take appropriate action.”