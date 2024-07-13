Breaking News
Director of school in Kalyan held as student hangs self after beating
Maharashtra Legislative polls: Council poll victory a trailer, says CM Shinde
Mumbai Police files chargesheet against accused in Ghatkopar hoarding crash case
Seven Congress MLAs cross-voted Council polls, results indicate
PM to lay foundation stone of key projects including Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections Mahayuti scores big win

Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections: Mahayuti scores big win

Premium

Updated on: 13 July,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

In bigger worry for MVA, the winning margins point to cross-voting in favour of the ruling alliance

Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections: Mahayuti scores big win

CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis with some of the winning candidates at Vidhan Bhavan on Friday

The Mahayuti (NDA) recorded a thumping and united performance in the Legislative Council elections on Friday by winning all nine candidates. The winners got more votes than expected, indicating cross-voting from the Opposition benches. The new MLCs included five from the Bharatiya Janata Party and two each from Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar). THE MVA had three contestants, but only the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) could win one each, and the third candidate lost.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

devendra fadnavis Eknath Shinde mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK