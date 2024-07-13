Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections: Mahayuti scores big win

In bigger worry for MVA, the winning margins point to cross-voting in favour of the ruling alliance

CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis with some of the winning candidates at Vidhan Bhavan on Friday

The Mahayuti (NDA) recorded a thumping and united performance in the Legislative Council elections on Friday by winning all nine candidates. The winners got more votes than expected, indicating cross-voting from the Opposition benches. The new MLCs included five from the Bharatiya Janata Party and two each from Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar). THE MVA had three contestants, but only the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) could win one each, and the third candidate lost.