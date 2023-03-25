Maharashtra Legislative Council passes bill to set up 'Goseva Ayog'

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly had passed the bill on Friday

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Saturday passed a bill enabling the setting up of a 'Goseva Ayog' (cow welfare commission) for the preservation, protection and welfare of cows and other cattle.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly had passed the bill on Friday.

The bill was introduced by Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

On Friday, Patil said the government wants to encourage institutions such as Gosadan, Goshala, Panjarpol and Gorakshan Sanstha that are engaged in conservation of local bovine breeds, their genetic improvement and fodder development.

It also wants to ensure active cooperation of such institutions for increasing the productivity of milch animals. As per the bill, the Goseva Ayog will register such institutions and supervise their functioning.

The bill seeks to encourage the breeding of indigenous cattle including "non-descript cattle", cultivation and production of improved varieties of fodder and pasture development activities.

