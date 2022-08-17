Maharashtra legislature monsoon session from today

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 August,2022 09:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Issues like aid to farmers affected by incessant rains, the metro car shed at Aarey, and reversal of several decisions of the Thackeray-led government are likely to dominate the session proceedings

The monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature is starting in Mumbai from August 17, with an aggressive opposition making it clear that it will oppose the "unconstitutional" government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.


On the eve of the session, which will conclude on August 25, opposition parties NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena boycotted the tea party hosted by the Shinde government claiming the state government is not following the democratic procedures.

Leader of Opposition and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, "The way the government came to power, it is our unanimous view that the Shinde government has not been formed according to stipulated constitutional regulations.

"The Supreme Court verdict on the petitions regarding it is pending. The government has been formed against all democratic values and rules," Pawar said.

Issues like aid to farmers affected by incessant rains, the metro car shed at Aarey, and reversal of several decisions of the Thackeray-led government are likely to dominate the session proceedings, a political observer said.

