The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin in Nagpur on December 16, reported the PTI.

The announcement was made by legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday, the last day of the three-day special session of the lower house of the state legislature.

The winter session is expected to conclude on December 21 but the official announcement will be made after the business advisory committee met on December 18, said a Vidhan Bhavan official, according to the PTI.

He said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena has been designated as the leader of the legislative council.

Newly-elected members took oath as MLAs during the special session of the assembly held in Mumbai which also saw the election of the speaker and the Mahayuti alliance government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis winning a trust vote.

The winter session is conventionally held in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra.

Mahayuti govt wins trust vote in Maharashtra assembly; Sena (UBT) boycotts Governor address

Meanwhile, five days after assuming office, the Mahayuti alliance government in Maharashtra led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday comfortably won a confidence vote in the state assembly, as per the PTI.

The trust motion, tabled by Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant and others, was passed by a voice vote on the last day of the three-day special assembly session.

Some opposition members were absent when the trust motion was approved in the assembly. They included Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

On December 4, when Governor C P Radhakrishnan handed Fadnavis the letter inviting him to form the government, he had stipulated in the document that the BJP leader must clear the trust motion in the House in 21 days, sources said.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar, elected unopposed for a second straight term earlier in the day, announced that the trust motion has been approved by the newly-constituted House.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP 'Mahayuti' coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, where the majority mark is 145.

"The confidence motion has been passed with a majority," Narwekar said.

BJP leader Fadnavis was sworn-in as the chief minister for a third time on December 5 at a grand ceremony in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) took oath as deputy CMs at the ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(with PTI inputs)