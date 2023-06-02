Maharashtra: Literature from Chhatrapati Shivaji's era to be collated, says CM Eknath Shinde

On the occasion of the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, celebrations began across the state

File Pic/Atul Kunder's Twitter

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde formally announced the commencement of the 350-year celebrations of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Maharashtra CM Shinde stated that the Cultural Affairs Department has been entrusted with collecting and collating literature, relics, and other things from the era of the Maratha warrior from across the world in a bid to preserve his legacy.

The press release quoting CM Shinde stated, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took decisions in the interest of the common people. The Cultural Affairs Department of Maharashtra has been tasked with the project and has been asked to collect and collate literature and relics and other objects from that era, from across the world, to revive his thoughts and preserve his legacy for generations to come."

To mark the 350 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation Day, various programs of celebrations have been organised by the State Cultural Affairs Department.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat also participated in the event organised by the Shiv Rajyabhishek Sohala Committee in Nagpur on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation.

The formal commencement of the anniversary happened at a function held at the Gateway of India. The function was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shinde.

The release further stated, "The chief minister also inaugurated a Shivaji-era weapons exhibition during the function that was also attended by the state Minister for Forests, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Sapna Mungantiwar, Director of Cultural Affairs Department Vibhishan Chavare, Director of Archeology Department Tejas Garge, Deputy Secretary Vilas Thorat, Srinivas Veerkar and Vineet Kuber."

A martial arts demonstration of the hand-to-hand combat skills used in the era gone by was also performed by the artists.

"Shivaji Maharaj took care of the common people. 350 years have passed since his coronation day. Another grand function will be held at Raigad Fort on Friday, June 2. This is a moment of immense pride for Maharashtra," Shinde added.

(with inputs from ANI)