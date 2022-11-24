×
Maharashtra logs 89 new Covid-19 cases, no new fatalities

Updated on: 24 November,2022 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

State active cases tally at 614; city reports 14 new cases

A woman gets her shot at a camp in Byculla. File pic


Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,35,398. No fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department. The state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,404. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 14 new cases on Wednesday.


With 15,240 swab samples examined in the past 24 hours, the number of tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,55,68,908, said the health department in a bulletin.



The Pune administrative circle reported the highest 39 cases, followed by Mumbai circle (28), Akola (8), Aurangabad (5), Latur (4), Kolhapur (3), Nagpur (1) and Nashik circles (1).


Also read: Active Covid cases in country dip to 6,046

The number COVID-19 recoveries rose to 79,86,380 after 150 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the past 24 hours, leaving the state with 614 active cases, said the bulletin.

81,35,398 Total No. of cases in maharashtra
614 No. of active cases in maharashtra on wednesday
0 No. of deaths in state on wednesday
150 No. of patients Recovered and discharged in state on wednesday

Coronavirus maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

