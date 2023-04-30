Breaking News
Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi to hold 'Vajramuth' in Mumbai on May 1

Updated on: 30 April,2023 05:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A statement from the Shiv Sena (UBT) said that the MVA has been raising its voice across the state for the past several months to protect the constitution and against the extra-constitutional government in the state

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a joint political alliance of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will be holding its 'Vajramuth' rally in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on May 1, an official statement from Uddhav Thackeray- led Shiv Sena (UBT) said on Sunday.


The statement said that the MVA has been raising its voice across the state for the past several months to protect the constitution and against the extra-constitutional government in the state. 



Earlier in Maharashtra, 'Vajramuth' meetings were held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur to defend the constitution. After that, the next 'Vajramuth' meeting of the Maha vikas Aghadi will be held on May 1, 2023 at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.


For the planning of this meeting to be held in Mumbai, on the initiative of Maha Vikas Aghadi, all the office bearers, workers and youth soldiers of Maha Vikas Aghadi will be participating in this public meeting, the statement further said.

On May 1, 2023, the 'Vajramuth' meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi will begin at 5.30 pm at Bandra Kurla Complex i.e. BKC, Bandra. The organizers are sure that the massive public response to the Maha Vikas Aghadi across the state will culminate in Mumbai and make it a grand rally, it said.

maharashtra shiv sena nationalist congress party congress uddhav thackeray mumbai mumbai news

