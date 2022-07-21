Maharashtra: Man demands Rs 2 crore from highway contractor in Ahmednagar, arrested

According to the police, he had called the contractor on several occasions to threaten him and demand money

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 2 crore from a contractor constructing a national highway in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and threatening to file a court complaint and an RTI query if he did not agree to pay up, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Dattatray Phalke, was nabbed when he came to collect Rs 25 lakh as first installment from the contractor on Tuesday, they said.

According to the police, he had called the contractor on several occasions to threaten him and demand money. The accused asked the contractor if his company had taken legal permission for carrying out excavations as part of the project and paid royalties.

Phalke demanded Rs 2 crore from the contractor and warned if he did not make the payment, he will obtain information under the Right to Information Act (RTI) to stall the highway's construction and also file a complaint in the Bombay High Court, they said.

The contractor approached the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the police and filed a complaint.

"A trap was set and the accused was held while accepting part payment of Rs 25 lakh," said a police officer from the AEC.

A complaint has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC and further investigation was on.

