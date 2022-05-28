Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra: Man dies days after being assaulted for bid to resolve quarrel in Ambarnath; one booked for murder

Maharashtra: Man dies days after being assaulted for bid to resolve quarrel in Ambarnath; one booked for murder

Updated on: 28 May,2022 10:10 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The accused, Abhimanyu Mahadu Bhagyawant (50), who assaulted the victim, was one of the persons involved in the quarrel, an official said, adding that a case of murder was registered against him following the death of the victim

Representational Image


A 50-year-old farmer from a village near Ambarnath in Maharashtra's Thane district died in a hospital days after he was allegedly attacked while he was trying to broker peace between two persons engaged in a quarrel, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Abhimanyu Mahadu Bhagyawant (50), who assaulted the victim, was one of the persons involved in the quarrel, an official said, adding that a case of murder was registered against him following the death of the victim, Kathod Bhagyawant, on Friday morning.




"It was on May 23 that the victim had tried to broker peace between the two men, including Abhimanyu, when they were quarreling. However, Abhimanyu got angry with the victim for his attempts and attacked him with a log of wood, badly injuring him," an official of Hill Line police station said.


maharashtra news thane

