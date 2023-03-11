Breaking News
Mumbai: With Line 11, CSMT to get Metro links to both east and west
Justice on wheels: Mobile Lok Adalat imparts legal know-how to villagers
Mumbai: Days after Marol sighting, leopard spotted in Malad East society
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Investigate gas leakage from geyser, say experts
Mumbai: Divided Bandra residents to discuss parking lot row tomorrow
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Man gets seven years rigorous imprisonment in rape case

Maharashtra: Man gets seven years rigorous imprisonment in rape case

Updated on: 11 March,2023 03:18 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Additional sessions judge Dr Rachna R Tehra on Wednesday found the accused guilty of charges under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code

Maharashtra: Man gets seven years rigorous imprisonment in rape case

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 37-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman.


Additional sessions judge Dr Rachna R Tehra on Wednesday found the accused guilty of charges under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.



The accused was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500 was imposed on him.


Assistant public prosecutor Vijay Mundhe told the court that the victim, who was a married woman, knew the accused as he was from the same village and had approached him when she was looking for an accommodation.

Also read: Mumbai: Man, minor girl die by jumping off hilltop after families opposed their marriage

On June 27, 2016, the accused came to the victim's house and quarrelled with her. He raped the victim in the presence of her daughter, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you wear your contact lenses while sleeping?
thane maharashtra thane crime mumbai mumbai news sexual crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK