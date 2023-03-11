Maharashtra: Man gets seven years rigorous imprisonment in rape case

Additional sessions judge Dr Rachna R Tehra on Wednesday found the accused guilty of charges under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 37-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman.

Additional sessions judge Dr Rachna R Tehra on Wednesday found the accused guilty of charges under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500 was imposed on him.

Assistant public prosecutor Vijay Mundhe told the court that the victim, who was a married woman, knew the accused as he was from the same village and had approached him when she was looking for an accommodation.

On June 27, 2016, the accused came to the victim's house and quarrelled with her. He raped the victim in the presence of her daughter, he said.

