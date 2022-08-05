Breaking News
Maharashtra: 416 pc rise in swine flu cases in 13 days; most cases in Mumbai, suburbs
Mumbai: BMC plans to construct absorption pits for flooded city roads
RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent with immediate effect
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi detained amid party's price rise protest
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Man killed dumped in lake in Thane district

Maharashtra: Man killed, dumped in lake in Thane district

Updated on: 05 August,2022 02:56 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The death came to light when the police were alerted about the victim's body floating in the lake in Jawsai village on Thursday afternoon

Maharashtra: Man killed, dumped in lake in Thane district

Representative Image


A 20-year-old man was brutally killed and his body dumped in a lake in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The death came to light when the police were alerted about the victim's body floating in the lake in Jawsai village on Thursday afternoon, an official from Ambernath police said.

The victim has been identified as Vishal Sarvajit Rajbhar, he said.


Rajbhar's body was stuffed in a gunny sack with stone-filled bags tied to his legs and neck, the official said.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of murder against unidentified accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane maharashtra news ambernath

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK