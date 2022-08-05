Maharashtra: Man killed, dumped in lake in Thane district

The death came to light when the police were alerted about the victim's body floating in the lake in Jawsai village on Thursday afternoon

Representative Image

A 20-year-old man was brutally killed and his body dumped in a lake in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The death came to light when the police were alerted about the victim's body floating in the lake in Jawsai village on Thursday afternoon, an official from Ambernath police said.

The victim has been identified as Vishal Sarvajit Rajbhar, he said.

Rajbhar's body was stuffed in a gunny sack with stone-filled bags tied to his legs and neck, the official said.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of murder against unidentified accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.