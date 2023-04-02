Breaking News
Maharashtra: Man killed for resisting theft bid, three accused arrested

Updated on: 02 April,2023 10:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to the police, three accused have been arrested in this connection

Maharashtra: Man killed for resisting theft bid, three accused arrested

Representative Image


A man was allegedly killed for resisting a theft bid in the Shivkar village of Maharashtra's Raigad district early Sunday, police said.


According to the police, three accused have been arrested in this connection.



"The accused had gone to the house of the deceased to commit theft," Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pankaj Dahane said.


"On hearing the commotion, the deceased woke up and confronted the accused," the DCP informed.

"The deceased was killed during a scuffle for resisting the theft bid," Dahane added.

Police said further investigations are on.

