Maharashtra: Man kills neighbour in Palghar, tries to pass it off as accident

Representational image

A 28-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed allegedly by a neighbour in Maharashtra's Palghar district and the accused then tried to pass it off as a case of accident, police said.

The incident took place in Vasai area on Monday when the victim had gone in their neighbourhood for a party with his friends, they said.

His wife was later informed that he was killed in a wall collapse incident, an official from the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police said.

She rushed to the spot and found her husband buried under the debris, but there was not a single scratch mark on his face, he said.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem, which revealed the man died due to a skull fracture, the official said.

Following the autopsy report and suspicion raised by the victim's family members, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) against a man residing in the neighbourhood, he said.

The accused had disappeared when the victim was being taken to hospital, he said.

Efforts were on to trace the accused, the official said, adding that the reason behind the killing was not yet known.

