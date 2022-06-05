Maharashtra: Masks not compulsory yet, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 June,2022 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Rajesh Tope appeals to wear it in closed places like trains, schools, colleges, hospitals and offices

The health secretary has asked for ramped-up testing as well


Health minister Rajesh Tope has denied reports of the government making mask use mandatory. He said the advisory issued by the state health secretary has been misinterpreted, and it is nothing but a suggestion that the district and municipal heads make an appeal to the people in the wake of a sudden surge in the Covid-19 cases.

“A word ‘must’ used in the secretary’s letter in regards to wearing masks in closed places doesn’t mean a compulsion or penal action. It should be taken as an appeal and the media should also convey the same to the people,” Tope told mediapersons on Saturday.




The active cases in Mumbai, its metropolitan areas (Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts), Pune, Ratnagiri and Nagpur have higher test positivity rate. On Friday, Mumbai had the highest TPR of 5.77 per cent. Tope said these areas need to be more proactive.


