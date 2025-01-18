The Maharashtra Medical Council has announced elections for the selection of nine council members, with important details about the nomination process, scrutiny, and voting dates.

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has officially announced the upcoming election for the selection of nine (9) council members. The election will be conducted as per the provisions of Rule 8 of the Maharashtra Medical Council (First Amendment) Rules, 2002. This election allows registered practitioners to elect representatives from among themselves. Below are the essential details regarding the election process:

Nomination process

Registered practitioners eligible to fill the seats are invited to submit their nominations.

Forms for nomination papers can be obtained from the Registrar, Maharashtra Medical Council, located at Anand Complex, 1st Floor, Sane Guruji Marg, Arthur Road Naka, Chinchpokli (West), Mumbai 400 011. These forms will be available on application during office hours.

Completed nomination papers must be submitted no later than 3:00 PM on Tuesday, 18th February 2025. Submissions should be made to the Returning Officer at the office of the Registrar, Maharashtra State Dental Council, 3rd Floor, Govt. Dental College & Hospital, St. George Hospital Compound, Near CSMT Railway Station, Fort, Mumbai 400 001.

Scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place at 11:30 AM on Thursday, 27th February 2025, at the C.D.E. Hall, 3rd Floor, Govt. Dental College & Hospital, St. George Hospital Compound, Fort, Mumbai.

Candidates wishing to withdraw their nominations may do so by submitting a written notice signed by the candidate. This notice must reach the Returning Officer no later than 3:00 PM on Monday, 3rd March 2025.

Election details

If the election is contested, the following rules will apply:

Voting will be conducted via a secret ballot.

Elections will take place at each district headquarters under the supervision of the District Collector on Thursday, 3rd April 2025, between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Medical practitioners whose names appear on the electoral roll must vote in person. Practitioners are required to carry their Registration Certificate or Identity Card issued by the Maharashtra Medical Council for verification purposes.

This election provides an opportunity for medical professionals to participate actively in the governance of their council, ensuring the representation of their interests and the promotion of medical standards in Maharashtra.

For any further details or clarification, practitioners are encouraged to contact the Returning Officer. The notice has been issued by Mrs. Shilpa Kiran Parab, Returning Officer for the Election to the Maharashtra Medical Council, 2025. Dated 17th January 2025.