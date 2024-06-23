Maharashtra: Memorial of Shahu Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar to come up in Mangaon, says CM Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde said that his government idolises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who built an empire that focused on welfare of all, while Shahu Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar carried forward the work to bring several communities into the mainstream

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the state government would set up a memorial of legendary social icons Shahu Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar in Mangaon in Raigad district in Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, while speaking at a state-level gathering for social justice in Mumbai, CM Eknath Shinde said that his government idolises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who built an empire that focused on welfare of all, while Shahu Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar carried forward the work to bring several communities into the mainstream.

"We will set up a memorial of Shahu Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at one place in Mangaon. Dr Ambedkar gave us the world's best Constitution, which is supreme for all of us," CM Shinde said at the conclave organised by former BJP MP Pradeep Ravat's Vivek Vichar Manch, according to the PTI.

CM Eknath Shinde hands over Rs 50 lakh cheque to kin of deceased labourer

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, CM Shinde on Sunday handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of Rakesh Yadav, an excavator operator who was buried in the Palghar soil cave in, an official statement said.

The collapse of a tunnel being built as part of a water supply project reported face soil cave in leading to the death of the labourer, the officials said.

The incident had took place last month on May 29 night. When the work was under progress near Versova bridge in Sasun Navghar village in Palghar, a site of the upcoming Surya project that aims to divert water for drinking purposes to the Mira-Bhayander area.

A massive search operation involving the National Disaster Response Force, the Army's Military Engineering Services, Coast Guard, local fire brigades and other outfits specialising in such tasks was underway for 17 days. The aim now is to retrieve Yadav's remains, the official added.

CM Eknath Shinde handed over the cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the deceased labourer's wife Sushila, his father Balchandra Yadav, children Rishu and Pari and others at the CM's residence in Thane.

The Rs 50 lakh comprises of Rs 35 lakh from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which owns the project, and Rs 15 lakh from L&T, the main construction contractor, the official said, adding that Rakesh's brother Durgesh has been offered a job with the private firm, reported the PTI.

