Maharashtra: Mephedrone worth Rs 11.50 lakh seized, two Nigerians held in Nalasopara

An offence was registered against the two accused - Austin Omaka (45) and his accomplice Joseph Emmanual (36) - under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Tulinj police station

Representational Image

Police have arrested two Nigerian nationals from Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly possessing mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 11.50 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested the duo on Friday, he said.

An offence was registered against the two accused - Austin Omaka (45) and his accomplice Joseph Emmanual (36) - under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Tulinj police station, MBVV police spokesperson Balram Palkar said, adding the both of them hail from Lagos city of Nigeria.

Show full article