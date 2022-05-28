Breaking News
How loan money from India reaches China
Cyber cheats now targeting power users
‘It’s the callers in Nepal who abuse, threaten’
Cruise ship drugs case: The line that got Aryan Khan off the hook
Will continue our strike till decision is taken: Nurses
Countries should take right measures to contain Monkeypox: WHO
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 dead as minibus falls into Tawi river; 27 injured after bus overturns in Udhampur
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
Tesla won't manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra: Mephedrone worth Rs 11.50 lakh seized, two Nigerians held in Nalasopara

Maharashtra: Mephedrone worth Rs 11.50 lakh seized, two Nigerians held in Nalasopara

Updated on: 28 May,2022 09:22 AM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

An offence was registered against the two accused - Austin Omaka (45) and his accomplice Joseph Emmanual (36) - under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Tulinj police station

Maharashtra: Mephedrone worth Rs 11.50 lakh seized, two Nigerians held in Nalasopara

Representational Image


Police have arrested two Nigerian nationals from Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly possessing mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 11.50 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested the duo on Friday, he said.




An offence was registered against the two accused - Austin Omaka (45) and his accomplice Joseph Emmanual (36) - under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Tulinj police station, MBVV police spokesperson Balram Palkar said, adding the both of them hail from Lagos city of Nigeria.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news nalasopara

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK