Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15

Updated on: 13 June,2022 02:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditya Thackeray will reach the UP capital Lucknow on June 15 and from there he will travel to Ayodhya

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15

Aaditya Thackeray. File pic


Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday confirmed that Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on June 15 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

Raut also said that Thackeray's visit is not a political a political programme.




The Ayodhya visit of Aaditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, comes at a time when his party is being targeted by the BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on the issue of Hindutva.


