Raut has alleged that he has evidence that Patil had procured medical equipment above the market price

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil involved in Rs 400 crore medical equipment procurement scam during Covid-19: Sanjay Raut x 00:00

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil was involved in a scam of Rs 400 crore in the procurement of medical equipment, during the during Covid-19 pandemic.

Raut has alleged that he has evidence that Patil had procured medical equipment above the market price.

"Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil was involved in a Rs 400 crore scam during the Covid-19 crisis. I have evidence of corruption against him," Sanjay Raut alleged on Sunday.

"He (Gulabrao Patil) purchased overpriced equipment during the Covid pandemic. He purchased ventilators at a higher price of Rs 15 lakhs when it was for Rs 2 lakh," Raut said.

Also Read: Elections can happen any time, we are prepared: Uddhav Thackeray

Raut said Patil had given instruction to make these purchases as a Guardian Minister for Jalgaon district and the president of the district planning committe during the Covid-19 period.

Patil is now the Water Supply and Sanitation Minister of the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat on April 20 filed a case against Sanjay Rut alleging that the former was spreading fake news regarding the number of deaths from heat stroke in Kharghar.

"Sanjay Raut is spreading false news. Whatever happened at Kharghar is a saddening incident. As Sanjay Raut is saying 50 people have died, then he should give proof for that", Shirsat said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.