The state environment and climate change minister said the task force will involve collaboration between the environment, the urban development and rural development departments to ensure better implementation of pollution control measures

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde announces task force to tackle pollution in rivers x 00:00

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde on Monday announced in the state legislative council that a task force will be set up to tackle pollution in rivers, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state environment and climate change minister said the task force will involve collaboration between the environment, the urban development and rural development departments to ensure better implementation of pollution control measures.

Munde made the announcement while responding to BJP legislator Uma Khapare's calling attention motion in the Upper House, reported PTI.

"It is true that 55 rivers in Maharashtra were found to be polluted, primarily due to untreated sewage from urban areas being released into the water bodies," Munde said, reported PTI.

She said her department plans to establish a task force that will coordinate with various departments for the effective implementation of pollution control measures.

Munde pointed out that while industries are not allowed to release untreated waste into rivers, 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra generate vast amounts of untreated sewage, contributing significantly to the problem, reported PTI.

She also emphasised the need to engage state-run plants in the government's pollution control efforts.

"The biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) level is a key indicator of river pollution. In 2018, nine rivers in Maharashtra recorded BOD levels above 30 mg per litre, which is considered extremely serious. However, the number of rivers has now come down to three," the minister informed the Council, reported PTI.

She said Maharashtra currently has 155 operational sewage treatment plants (STPs), with 16 new plants recently added, while 20 plants are under construction, and more than 30 are in the planning stage, reported PTI.

The state must enhance the capacity of sewage treatment plants, she added.

Clean Maharashtra’s polluted rivers, demands MLC Satyajeet Tambe

To restore Maharashtra's polluted rivers, MLC Satyajeet Tambe proposed a large-scale river cleanup initiative across the state. Tambe spoke at the Budget session of the Legislative Council on Monday.

Tambe stated the initiative can be executed on the lines of and in collaboration with ‘The Ocean Cleanup’, the world's largest river restoration and cleanup organization. Speaking in the Legislative Council, Tambe emphasised that Maharashtra’s ongoing river restoration efforts through ‘The Bharat River Foundation’ would be significantly enhanced with the guidance and expertise of The Ocean Cleanup.

"The state is blessed with 55 rivers, but there is an urgent need to restore most of the rivers across Maharashtra. Additionally, the next Kumbh Mela is scheduled in 2027 slated to be held in Nashik. The government should take concrete measures to clean the Godavari River along with its banks and tributaries before the Mela," Tambe said.

(With inputs from PTI)