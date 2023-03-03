Breaking News
Maharashtra: MVA-powered Congress ends BJP’s 28-year reign in Kasba

Updated on: 03 March,2023 05:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Congress candidate zooms ahead with a margin of 11,040 votes, BJP retains seat in the by-poll of neighbouring Chinchwad in triangular contest

Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar with supporters celebrates his victory in the Kasba Peth Assembly by-poll, on Thursday. Pic/PTI


The Congress, in association with the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, has claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s traditional stronghold of Kasba Peth Assembly segment in Pune which went to by-poll on February 26. However, in the neighbouring Chinchwad bypoll, the BJP retained the seat beating the MVA candidate in a triangular contest.

