Maharashtra: MVA-powered Congress ends BJP’s 28-year reign in Kasba

Congress candidate zooms ahead with a margin of 11,040 votes, BJP retains seat in the by-poll of neighbouring Chinchwad in triangular contest

Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar with supporters celebrates his victory in the Kasba Peth Assembly by-poll, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

The Congress, in association with the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, has claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s traditional stronghold of Kasba Peth Assembly segment in Pune which went to by-poll on February 26. However, in the neighbouring Chinchwad bypoll, the BJP retained the seat beating the MVA candidate in a triangular contest.