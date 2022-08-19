Maharashtra: Mystery boat off coast of Raigad sparks scare

Deputy chief minister says its owners and crew had been rescued but the yacht could not be towed due to the rough sea; so far no terror connection has been found

A 16-metre-long yacht with three AK-47 rifles on board and owned by an Australian woman was found off the Raigad coast near Mumbai on Thursday causing a scare, though officials said no terror angle has come to light yet.

The discovery of the weapons on the vessel created a buzz as it came ahead of Dahi Handi and Ganesh festivals, but Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said as of now no terror connection has been found.

A life boat from the yacht was also found on the coast of Bharadkhol in Raigad district, an official said.

Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, informed the state Assembly that the vessel owner was an Australian woman whose husband was its captain.

The yacht was found in a damaged condition off the coast of Harihareshwar-Shrivardhan in Raigad district Thursday morning, Fadnavis informed the House.

“The name of the vessel is Lady Han and it is owned by Hana Lordorgan, an Australian woman,” he said. Three assault rifles, some rounds of ammunition and documents were found on the yacht, Fadnavis added.

Distress call

“The woman’s husband James Hobert was the captain of the vessel which was going to Europe from Muscat. Around 10 am on June 26, the yacht’s engine failed and the sailors called for help,” the deputy CM said.

A Korean warship rescued those on board and handed them over to Oman authorities, he said. The vessel could not be towed as the sea was rough, he added.

“The Indian Coast Guard said the boat is stranded on the Harihareshwar coast due to the sea undercurrent. Both local police and anti-terrorist squad are investigating and all the police units have been ordered to be alert in view of upcoming festivals,” he said.

‘Can carry small weapons’

The Coast Guard and central agencies were in constant touch with the state authorities, he added. A Coast Guard official said the weapons found on board the yacht were procured from a Dubai-based Privately Contracted Armed Maritime Security (PCAMS) company. Since a yacht moves slowly, it is permitted to carry small weapons, the official added.

“As of now, there is no terror angle. But investigation is going on. We can’t rule out any angle as of now. I am just sharing primary information,” Fadnavis added.

