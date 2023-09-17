Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman on Bullet enters Bandra Worli sea link, flashes ‘gun’ to cops
Mumbai: 39 hospitalised after fire breaks out in SRA building
Mumbai: School approaches HC, says it does not have to go by RTE Act
Palghar: Female cop raped, duped by fake godman, four others
Mumbai bids adieu to two decks full of memories
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Name change of Aurangabad Osmanabad comes into force

Maharashtra: Name change of Aurangabad, Osmanabad comes into force

Updated on: 17 September,2023 03:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Aurangabad and Osmanabad Revenue Divisions have now been officially renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv Revenue Divisions, respectively

Maharashtra: Name change of Aurangabad, Osmanabad comes into force

File Photo

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Name change of Aurangabad, Osmanabad comes into force
x
00:00

Aurangabad and Osmanabad Revenue Divisions have now been officially renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv Revenue Divisions, respectively.


The Maharashtra government issued a notification to change the names of the Aurangabad and Osmanabad Revenue Divisions to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv Revenue Divisions respectively.


Both the districts are part of the Marathwada region.


Suggestions and objections sought a few months ago have been considered and the decision to change the names at the sub-division, village, taluka and district levels has been taken, the notification issued by the Revenue Department on Friday night said.

The decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad was taken in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's last cabinet meeting chaired by the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 29, 2022, just before he resigned.

In July last year, the Eknath Shinde government gave the cabinet approval to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively.

In February this year, the central government had approved the renaming of both districts.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved the proposal, saying that the central government had "no objection" to changing the names of both districts of Maharashtra.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai aurangabad maharashtra india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK