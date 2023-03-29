Maharashtra: NEET and JEE aspirants to get Saibaba’s blessing

Shirdi trust decides to fund entrance exam training for needy students, calls for top coaching classes to bid for project

Those coming to Shirdi from outside will be provided accommodation at a discounted rate by the temple management

The Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SST, Shirdi) is offering hope to meritorious students who want to pursue medicine and engineering, but cannot afford expensive coaching for exams like JEE and NEET. The famous temple trust in Maharashtra has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from coaching classes to train at a discounted rate, the wards of its employees and other students who are academically brilliant, but cannot afford the expenses.

Some of the students will be taught for free. JEE is the joint entrance exam and NEET is the national entrance exam held for candidates seeking to pursue engineering and medicine from colleges across the country. Sudhakar V Yarlagadda (principal district and sessions judge, Ahmednagar), Siddharam Salimath (IAS, Ahmednagar district collector) and Rahul Jadhav (chief executive officer of the SST) not only came up with the idea, but initiated the necessary process to implement it.



Students and their parents arrive before the Joint Entrance Examination in 2020 at Thakur College, Kandivli. File pic/Satej Shinde

Jadhav, while speaking to mid-day, said that the temple trust is looking to offer JEE and NEET training to 1,000 students. “Coaching classes will have to teach 800 students at a discounted price, and the remaining 200 students (100 children of temple employees and equal number of students coming from families of martyrs, physically challenged parents and economically weaker society), free of cost,” Jadhav said.

Elaborating on the plans, the CEO mentioned that SST will provide its building premises and other infrastructure required to set up the classes. The coaching classes offering their services will only have to ensure quality manpower. The last date for submitting EOI is March 31.



Rahul Jadhav, CEO, Saibaba Sansthan Trust

Asked what will be the criteria for the selection of students and what if there are more applicants, Jadhav said, “Initially the plan is for 1,000 students. Once the project is successful, we will increase the student strength. Even if student strength goes over 1,000, the coaching classes will have to offer training at the subsidised price mentioned while applying for the EOI.”

The trust management further made it clear that students from anywhere can apply for the coaching at low cost. “Students will have to appear for an entrance exam if the number of applicants exceeds the available seats. Those coming from outside will be provided accommodation at a discounted price by the temple management,” Jadhav added.

