Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state

Updated on: 24 June,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan

ATS quizzes two Latur teachers in connection with nationwide scandal

Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state

Bihar cops leave with an accused arrested for the alleged irregularities in Patna. Pic/PTI

Key Highlights

  1. After Bihar, the NEET-UG paper leak case has reached Maharashtra
  2. Maharashtra ATS has questioned two Zilla Parishad teachers in Latur
  3. CBI is currently probing the NEET-UG paper leak case across India

After Bihar, the NEET-UG paper leak case has reached Maharashtra. The Maharashtra ATS has questioned two Zilla Parishad teachers in Latur based on inputs received from sister agencies. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the paper leak case across India. 

