Maharashtra: NIA announces 3 lakh rupees reward for information on Pune ISIS case suspects

Updated on: 12 September,2023 11:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

In the ongoing Pune ISIS case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced substantial rewards for information leading to the capture of four wanted persons allegedly involved in terrorist activities

In the ongoing Pune ISIS case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced substantial rewards for information leading to the capture of four wanted persons allegedly involved in terrorist activities.


The persons for whom the rewards have been declared are Mohammad Shahnavaz Shafiquzima, known by aliases Shafi Ujjama and Abdullah, Rizwan Abdul, Abdulla Fayaz Sheikh, and Talha Khan. They are believed to have played active roles in ISIS-related activities and are currently at large, making their apprehension a top priority for law enforcement agencies.


The NIA has offered a reward of 3 lakh rupees each for credible information leading to the arrest of these suspects.


The Pune ISIS case has been a matter of grave concern, with investigations revealing a network of individuals with alleged links to the international terrorist organization.

On August 18, a special court in Pune extended the NIA remand of Shamil Saquib Nachan, arrested in the case after the probe agency asserted it has recovered incriminating material from his residence.

Nachan was arrested in the case last week and is the seventh accused in the case.

The agency sought further custody of Nachan claiming it had seized incriminating material from his residence in Thane district and that the material exposed his conspiracy and that of the other accused to spread terror and cause disruption in the country.

The National Investigation Agency said the accused were all members of the ISIS sleeper module.

As per the agency, Nachan had been working with five other arrested accused Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi and Abdul Kadir Pathan, along with some other suspects, as part of a bigger conspiracy to trigger violence across the country by fabricating and setting off improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The agency said it had also seized several mobile phones, hard disks and other documents that are being analysed and for which custodial interrogation was required.

The NIA added that, as per preliminary probe, Nachan and the other accused had assembled IEDs in a house in Kondhwa in Pune where they had also organised and participated in a bomb (IED) assembly and training workshop last year.

They had plans to wage a war against the Government of India in furtherance of the ISIS agenda to spread terror and violence with the goal of establishing an Islamic State in the country, the NIA said.

 

