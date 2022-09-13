Breaking News
Maharashtra: Not unhappy with party, says NCP leader Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 13 September,2022 06:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had left the stage on Sunday when attendees were demanding that he speak. It was speculated that he was having a cold war with NCP Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil

Ajit Pawar met with media persons on Monday to clear the air. File pic


Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said he was not unhappy with his party and nor had it neglected him. He also said the media blew out of proportion his walking off the swtage during the NCP’s national convention held in Delhi on Sunday, adding that it was for a washroom break.


“My party has never neglected me. I am not angry or disappointed with the party leadership. It has given me key posts. I was made deputy chief minister, leader of opposition (in the Assembly),” the Baramati MLA said.

Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had left the stage on Sunday when attendees were demanding that he speak. It was speculated that he was having a cold war with NCP Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil.


Refuting such talk, the former deputy CM said, “I had been sitting on the stage since morning. It is natural for a human being to feel the need to go to the washroom. But the media blew it out of proportion.”

Among those who addressed the eighth national convention of the party held in Delhi on Sunday were senior leaders P C Chacko, Chhagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe and Fouzia Khan. The loudest cheers came for Ajit Pawar when Sule praised his handling of the finance ministry in Maharashtra during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Ajit Pawar, considered the heir apparent in the NCP, was missing when his name was called out as the penultimate speaker before the NCP supremo made his concluding remarks. 

