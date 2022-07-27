Maharashtra: Now, production of plastic coated and laminated articles banned

Action comes as use of such articles has already been banned, but they are easily available in the market

Plastic goods being sold at a store in Fort. The ban was amended to reduce daily plastic waste collection. File pic

The Maharashtra government has amended the rule to ban plastic use by also disallowing the production of articles coated and laminated with plastic. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved the change on Tuesday. This will be in addition to the Centre’s nation-wide ban of single use plastic that came into force from July 1. An empowered state committee had recommended changes to the existing rules-2018 on July 7.

The articles that have been included in the banned production list include plastic laminated paper/aluminium cups, dishes, glasses, forks, containers and bowls that are thrown after single use. This has been done to reduce daily plastic waste collection.

“The daily plastic waste generation in urban and rural areas is alarming. This waste cannot be recycled or separated for feasibility restraints. It is disposed of in water bodies and dumping depots. It is burnt at night because it cannot be recycled,” said a CMO statement, adding that a notification to this effect has been issued a week ago. The use of such articles is already banned in the state, but they are easily available in the market, bought and used extensively, the statement added.