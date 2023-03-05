Maharashtra: Olive Ridleys like near-shore waters to make a home

The Mangrove Cell, which had satellite-tagged the turtles last week, say the animal is being cautious

Representative Image

It has been almost a week since two turtles were tagged and released by the Mangrove Cell. Data obtained from the satellite tag shows, that for now, they seem to remain in the near-shore waters. The turtle named Guha appears to be interested in the nesting beaches up north and is likely exploring the waters of the Velas beach.

An official from Mangrove Cell said, “It has been almost a week since the turtles were tagged and released, and for now, they seem to remain in the near-shore waters. Guha is exploring the waters of the Velas beach, and was near the Savitri river’s mouth.”

Adding to that he said, “We will have to wait and watch to see if she attempt to nest again The other turtle, Bageshri, has relatively moved a little more as compared to Guha, and may be waiting for the right currents to set in the Arabian Sea and then depart.”

On the night of February 21, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) team, Mangrove Foundation, and Maharashtra Forest Department Ratnagiri Division patrolled the Guhagar beach, and two female Olive Ridley turtles that had come to nest on the beach were restrained after they had nested.

On February 23, the turtles were returned to the sea in the morning after the WII team had fitted them with satellite transmitters. The mangrove cell and WII successfully tagged five Olive Ridley turtles last year, and along with the Mangrove Foundation and local forest staff monitoting was carried out. Olive Ridley Sea Turtles sporadically nest along the coast of Maharashtra.

Only on India’s east coast has this species been fitted with tags so far. They were tagged at the Western coast for the first time last year. The findings of this project will help in understanding the population, their migration pattern, foraging ground and other behavior.