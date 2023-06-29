Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde left for New Delhi on Thursday evening. The visit comes a day before Shinde completes a year in office

File Photo

Listen to this article Maharashtra: On eve of his govt's first anniversary, CM Eknath Shinde leaves for Delhi x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde left for New Delhi on Thursday evening. The visit comes a day before Shinde completes a year in office.

Shinde's office confirmed his unscheduled departure and said the CM's engagements in the national capital were not known to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday morning, the CM performed the 'maha pooja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

Shinde took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30, 2022, weeks after his revolt split the original Shiv Sena and triggered the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Senior BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis took charge as his deputy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.