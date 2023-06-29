Maharashtra: On eve of his govt's first anniversary, CM Eknath Shinde leaves for Delhi

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 June,2023 08:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde left for New Delhi on Thursday evening. The visit comes a day before Shinde completes a year in office

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde left for New Delhi on Thursday evening. The visit comes a day before Shinde completes a year in office.


Shinde's office confirmed his unscheduled departure and said the CM's engagements in the national capital were not known to them.


On Thursday morning, the CM performed the 'maha pooja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi'.


Shinde took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30, 2022, weeks after his revolt split the original Shiv Sena and triggered the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Senior BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis took charge as his deputy.

