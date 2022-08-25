Maharashtra: One dead as building slab collapses in Ulhasnagar

The incident took place at Komal Park building in Goal Maidan area around 2 pm, an official said.
Representation Pic
A 34-year-old man died and another was injured when a slab collapsed in a building at Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Thursday afternoon, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place at Komal Park building in Goal Maidan area around 2 pm, he said.
The deceased was yet to be identified.
A fire brigade team rushed to the spot for rescue work and the building was being vacated, the official said.
