The programme, Shivmahapuran Katha, was held at village Mhaispur between May 5 and May 11

Representative Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Organisers of devotional programme booked for violating noise control rules, hygiene norms x 00:00

Police in Maharashtra's Akola district have booked the organisers of a devotional programme that was attended by thousands of people for alleged violations, including failing to maintain hygiene and causing noise pollution, an official said on Friday.

The programme, Shivmahapuran Katha, was held at village Mhaispur between May 5 and May 11.

While the organisers had obtained permission for the event from authorities, they allegedly flouted various norms, the official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Two held for killing relative in Vidarbha

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections, including 270 (an act that is likely to spread a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, he said.

The organisers also allegedly violated rules governing control of noise pollution, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.