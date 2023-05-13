Breaking News
Mumbai: Marine Drive’s milkshake mecca faces the axe
Mumbai: Speeding drunk driver kills friend as their car crashes into truck
Mumbai: ABHA registrations mandatory for all
Mumbai: 31-year-old dies after truck hits, drags him for 20 feet
Mumbai: Irked by unauthorised ads bearing likeness, Sachin Tendulkar approaches cops
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Organisers of devotional programme booked for violating noise control rules hygiene norms

Maharashtra: Organisers of devotional programme booked for violating noise control rules, hygiene norms

Updated on: 13 May,2023 10:10 AM IST  |  Akola
PTI |

Top

The programme, Shivmahapuran Katha, was held at village Mhaispur between May 5 and May 11

Maharashtra: Organisers of devotional programme booked for violating noise control rules, hygiene norms

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Organisers of devotional programme booked for violating noise control rules, hygiene norms
x
00:00

Police in Maharashtra's Akola district have booked the organisers of a devotional programme that was attended by thousands of people for alleged violations, including failing to maintain hygiene and causing noise pollution, an official said on Friday.


The programme, Shivmahapuran Katha, was held at village Mhaispur between May 5 and May 11.



While the organisers had obtained permission for the event from authorities, they allegedly flouted various norms, the official said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Two held for killing relative in Vidarbha

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections, including 270 (an act that is likely to spread a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, he said.

The organisers also allegedly violated rules governing control of noise pollution, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra akola mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK