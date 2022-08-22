Maharashtra: Over 42,000 teaching jobs vacant for past 10 years in state

Over 25k of these are in private, aided schools, while zilla-level schools plan to fill the remaining slots with temporary contract teachers
Over 40,000 posts of teachers in schools across the state have been vacant for the past 10 years. Of these, 17,503 are vacant in schools run by Zilla Parishads, while 25,000 posts are in private, aided schools, etc. According to education department officials, efforts are being made for new recruitments through the Pavitra Portal.